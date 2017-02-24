Indonesia's Amman Mineral to resume copper exports "immediately"

JAKARTA Feb 24 Indonesia's Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT), a unit of Medco Energi Internasional has obtained permit to export 675,000 tonnes of copper concentrates, the company said in a statement on Friday, referring to a recommendation issued by the government last week.

"AMNT will immediately resume export activities and continue our mining operations at Batu Hijau as normal," Amman President Director Rachmat Makkasau said in the statement.

Indonesia's Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry issued a recommendation on Feb. 17 for Amman and fellow copper miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc to export copper concentrates up to February 16, 2018.

(Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)