版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 16:56 BJT

Indonesia's Amman Mineral to resume copper exports "immediately"

JAKARTA Feb 24 Indonesia's Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT), a unit of Medco Energi Internasional has obtained permit to export 675,000 tonnes of copper concentrates, the company said in a statement on Friday, referring to a recommendation issued by the government last week.

"AMNT will immediately resume export activities and continue our mining operations at Batu Hijau as normal," Amman President Director Rachmat Makkasau said in the statement.

Indonesia's Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry issued a recommendation on Feb. 17 for Amman and fellow copper miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc to export copper concentrates up to February 16, 2018.

(Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐