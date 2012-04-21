Key Indonesian mining policy maker dies - official

JAKARTA, April 21 Indonesia's vice minister for
energy and minerals, a key policy maker in the government's
drive to tighten mining regulations, died on Saturday in a
mountaineering accident, said a senior government official.
Widjajono Partowidagdo was a central player in a government
decision expected soon on whether to impose a 25 percent tax on
mining exports this year and a 50 percent tax in 2013.
He was climbing Mount Tambora on Sumbawa island in eastern
Indonesia when the incident happened on Saturday, a senior
government official said.
"It's confirmed that the vice minister has passed away,"
Thamrin Sihite, a director general in the ministry told Reuters.
A series of mining and minerals regulations announced this
year have rattled investors in the country, which is the world's
top exporter of thermal coal and refined tin and has a big
minerals sector.
The regulations include a plan under which some foreign
mining companies must divest 51 percent within 10 years and a
proposed ban on the export of some unprocessed metals by 2014.