Indonesia probe into deadly Freeport mining accident to take a week

JAKARTA, Sept 29 Indonesia's mining ministry
expects an investigation into a deadly accident at
Freeport-McMoRan Inc's copper mine to take a week, and
open-pit mining will not resume until its conclusion, a
government official said on Monday.
Freeport on Saturday halted open-pit mining at its Grasberg
copper mine, one of the world's biggest, after a truck collision
killed four.
"We can't resume their operations until we know the cause of
the accident. We hope it won't take more than one week,"
Sukhyar, director general of coal and minerals at the mines
ministry, told reporters.
A Freeport spokeswoman said the U.S.-based company was
cooperating with the government to determine the cause of the
accident.
Under normal conditions, the open pit produces around
140,000 tonnes of copper ore per day and the underground puts
out about 80,000 tonnes.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini and Michael Taylor; Writing by
Randy Fabi; Editing by Louise Heavens)