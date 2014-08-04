Freeport Indonesia says to resume copper concentrate exports by Wednesday

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
JAKARTA Aug 4 Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Indonesia unit will resume copper concentrate exports by Wednesday, the company's local CEO said on Monday, with an initial shipment of 10,000 tonnes to China.
Freeport, which runs one of the world's biggest copper mines in Papua, clinched a deal with the Indonesian government late last month to allow the miner to resume copper concentrate exports and end a six-month tax dispute.
"It will be the first export shipment this year," Freeport Indonesia CEO Rozik Soetjipto told Reuters in a text. "Hopefully all administration matters can be finished according to the schedule."
(Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Randy Fabi and Richard Pullin)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.