RPT-Freeport Indonesia says govt will honor existing contracts

JAKARTA, March 7 Freeport Indonesia said
on Wednesday it was confident the government would honour all
existing contracts as it re-negotiates a royalty contract over
its Grasberg mine, which is the world's biggest gold mine and
second biggest copper mine.
"PT Freeport Indonesia is confident that the Indonesian
Government will honor all existing contracts, including such
provision in the context of our mutual commitment as part of
Freeport Indonesia efforts for future investment," spokesman
Ramdani Sirait said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
Indonesia will take more of the profits from its vast
mineral resources by limiting foreign ownership of mines in a
move, announced on an energy ministry website, that is likely to
scare off new investment in the world's top exporter of thermal
coal and tin.
Under new rules, Southeast Asia's largest economy will
require foreign firms to sell down stakes in mines and increase
domestic ownership to at least 51 percent by the 10th year of
production.