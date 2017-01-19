Freeport Indonesia seeks guarantees from govt over new mining rules - spokesman

JAKARTA Jan 19 The Indonesian unit of
Freeport-Mcmoran Inc is seeking fiscal and legal
guarantees from the government as it transfers to a special
mining permit, a spokesman said on Thursday.
The copper miner is seeking a guarantee of rights and that
the taxes it pays will remain the same, Freeport Indonesia
spokesman Riza Pratama said.
"A fiscal guarantee and a law guarantee that are the same as
(in) a Contract of Work."
Indonesia recently introduced new rules for the mining
sector, which call for foreign miners to convert from an
existing contract of work to a special mining permit to continue
operating.
