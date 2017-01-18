Indonesia expects Freeport to pay higher taxes -Finance Ministry official

JAKARTA Jan 18 The Indonesian unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc is expected to pay more in taxes once it obtains a new mining permit, a finance ministry official said, as part of new rules on the mining sector in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

"The impact is positive for government revenues," said Suahasil Nazara, head of the fiscal policy office. Under the new rules Freeport would pay less income tax, he said, but would now have to pay a dividend tax and a 10 percent value added tax.

The total amount Freeport pays in taxes, however, would increase only "slightly", he said. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)