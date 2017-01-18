版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 16:39 BJT

Indonesia expects Freeport to pay higher taxes -Finance Ministry official

JAKARTA Jan 18 The Indonesian unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc is expected to pay more in taxes once it obtains a new mining permit, a finance ministry official said, as part of new rules on the mining sector in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

"The impact is positive for government revenues," said Suahasil Nazara, head of the fiscal policy office. Under the new rules Freeport would pay less income tax, he said, but would now have to pay a dividend tax and a 10 percent value added tax.

The total amount Freeport pays in taxes, however, would increase only "slightly", he said. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐