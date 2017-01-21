Indonesia 'will not negotiate' with Freeport over new rules -mining ministry official

JAKARTA Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.

"There will be no negotiation," Coal and Minerals Director General Bambang Gatot told reporters.

The president and mining minister have signed regulations on the matter, and Freeport "should just follow the regulations," Deputy Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arcandra Tahar added.

Freeport's shipments of copper concentrate from Indonesia have been stopped since January 12, in accordance with rules on domestic mineral processing.

