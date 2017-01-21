Indonesia 'will not negotiate' with Freeport over new rules -mining ministry official

JAKARTA Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate
with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its
local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special
mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a
mining ministry official said on Saturday.
"There will be no negotiation," Coal and Minerals Director
General Bambang Gatot told reporters.
The president and mining minister have signed regulations on
the matter, and Freeport "should just follow the regulations,"
Deputy Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arcandra Tahar
added.
Freeport's shipments of copper concentrate from Indonesia
have been stopped since January 12, in accordance with rules on
domestic mineral processing.
(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Fergus Jensen;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)