Indonesia to allow Freeport to resume copper concentrate exports-official

BRIEF-Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.56
* Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 earnings
JAKARTA, July 24 Indonesia is expected to issue U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold with a government permit to resume exporting copper concentrates in one or two weeks, a mining ministry official said on Thursday.
While Indonesia is close to a deal with Freeport, there has been no progress in talks between the outgoing government and U.S. miner Newmont Mining Corp, which has filed for international arbitration over the country's mineral export tax.
"The government's position is we will face them in court," said Sukhyar, director general of coal and minerals at the mining ministry. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Writing by Randy Fabi)
* Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 earnings
KENOSHA, Wis., April 18 President Donald Trump on Tuesday will order federal agencies to look at tightening a temporary visa program used to bring high-skilled foreign workers to the United States, as he tries to carry out his campaign pledges to put "America First."
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged on Tuesday that his company would do all it could to prevent postings of incidents such as Sunday's fatal shooting in Cleveland, which was visible on the social media site for two hours.