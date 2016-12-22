Indonesia to allow export of mineral concentrates if conditions are met

BRIEF-Nancy Loewe joins Cinemark board of directors
* Nancy Loewe joins Cinemark board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA Dec 22 Indonesia will allow the export of mineral concentrates beyond January 2017 if miners meet certain conditions, the coordinating minister for economic affairs said on Thursday.
Miners who currently have contracts of work must get a special mining licence to continue exporting concentrates, Darmin Nasution told reporters.
Apart from that, they must also pay export taxes and build smelters within five years, Nasution said.
In 2014, Indonesia said it will ban export of all concentrates from January 2017. However, the government had come under pressure from the mining industry to ease the ban.
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)
* Toronto-Dominion bank cfo says pleased there has been a cooling of housing market particularly in greater toronto area Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
May 25 Ford Motor Co, which earlier this week named turnaround expert James Hackett as its chief executive officer, will announce replacements for some of its key executive positions as early as Thursday, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.