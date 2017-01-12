Indonesia eases export ban on nickel ore, bauxite

JAKARTA Jan 12 Indonesia on Thursday eased a ban on exports of mineral ores to allow mineral concentrates, as well as nickel ore and bauxite, to be shipped from the key global supplier.

"Where, considering their installed (smelter) capacity, they can't absorb production, (ore) will be allowed to be sold overseas," Coal and Minerals Director General Bambang Gatot told reporters, referring to nickel ore and bauxite.

Nickel prices in London fell as much as 3 percent on the news.