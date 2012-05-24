Indonesia to offer incentives to firms to help build smelters

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
JAKARTA May 24 Indonesia will offer financial incentives to help firms build smelters in compliance with new mining regulations, a senior finance ministry official said on Thursday.
Under the regulations, Indonesia halted on May 6 the export of some unprocessed metals unless companies submitted plans to build smelters.
The move is part of the government's drive to protect Indonesia's resources and increase state revenue, but has been criticised for creating uncertainty in the mining sector, which accounted for 12 percent of GDP in 2011.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.