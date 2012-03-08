UPDATE 3-Indonesia says mine rules not just aimed at Freeport

By Reza Thaher and Matthew Bigg
JAKARTA, March 8 A new Indonesian
regulation that changes the rules on foreign ownership of mines
applies to all foreign companies and is not aimed specifically
at the largest of those, Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc
, the deputy energy and mining minister said on Thursday.
Indonesia has substantial mineral wealth and is the world's
top exporter of thermal coal and tin, but attention has focused
on Freeport since news on Wednesday of the regulation which
could deter fresh investment in the sector.
Freeport is negotiating to renew its royalty contract to run
the Grasberg mining complex, which has the world's largest gold
reserves and is the second-largest copper mine.
The regulation could be an attempt by the government to
increase pressure on Freeport, some analysts said. One source
with knowledge of the industry said local mining companies stood
to gain.
"A forced divestment of Freeport to only Indonesian entities
with the deflated prices that will bring will undoubtedly create
a huge short-term windfall for several Indonesian corporates,"
the source said.
"I can't see how Freeport is going to invest the $15 billion
needed to go underground in Grasberg if they will lose control
of the mine," said the source with reference to a plan by
Freeport to operate underground in 2016.
Freeport began operating in Indonesia in 1967 and won its
contract at Grasberg in the highlands of Papua in 1991. It
currently owns about 90 percent of the open-pit mine, which has
33.7 million ounces of gold reserves and 32.7 billion pounds of
copper. The remainder belongs to the government.
Under the rules signed by President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono
on Feb. 21, Southeast Asia's largest economy will require
foreign companies to sell down stakes in mines and increase
domestic ownership to at least 51 percent by the 10th year of
production.
"The regulation will be imposed on every mining company
operating in Indonesia, in general. That includes Freeport and
Newmont," said Deputy Minister Widjajono Partowidagdo, adding it
was wrong to assume the law was aimed specifically at Freeport.
Newmont Mining Corp is also engaged in a
renegotiation with the government. Foreign direct investment in
the sector topped $2.2 billion in 2010.
"This regulation is not only for Freeport. It is for all
foreign mining companies in Indonesia, to guarantee greater
benefit to the country from the mining sector," the minister
told Reuters in a telephone interview.
Thamrin Sihite, director general of coal and mining in the
ministry of energy and minerals, said the new regulation was
already part of the talks with Freeport.
"NEGATIVE CONSEQUENCES"
Indonesia won investment grade status recently due to its
relatively stable fiscal environment, low level of debt, annual
growth running at more than 6 percent and a big domestic market
in the fourth-largest country in the world.
The new status could boost calls already growing in the
country for a more assertive attitude towards partnership with
foreign companies, particularly in the resources sector where
last year there were several cases of violent clashes over land
rights.
Freeport alone contributes 1.6 percent of Indonesia's gross
domestic product and, according to the statistics bureau, the
mining sector as a whole made up 11.9 percent of the economy in
2011.
"Many in Indonesian politics and the public see that
Freeport and some other cases are not fair to Indonesia. The
principle is that we need to implement that law. But how much
and how fast - that is still under the ministry of mining and
energy," Deputy Trade Minister Bayu Krisnamurthi said.
"We still believe, even with only 49 percent, it (the mining
sector) is still very alluring, still very lucrative for
everybody. In some countries, this industry is prohibited from
international investors."
Some analysts and mining industry sources said inconsistent
policy-making could threaten growth in the sector, which was
shaken by a rule last month that companies must stop exporting
some unprocessed raw metals in 2014. Coal was exempted.
"Fitch believes Indonesia will take a pragmatic approach to
industry regulations as failing to do so can have negative
consequences for the sector in the long-run," the ratings agency
said in a special report on Thursday.
"Indonesia's coal mining sector should continue to see
strong growth prospects but can benefit from clearer and more
predictable regulations," it said.
UNREST
The Grasberg mine has become a high-profile example of
growing labour unrest in Indonesia as workers push for more of
the spoils in a booming economy. Freeport partially met worker
demands for a pay rise in December after a three-month strike.
Since then, upheaval at the mine in Papua has continued and
Freeport Indonesia said late on Wednesday it would resume
operations there on Monday after a suspension caused by work
disruptions.
On Thursday, the union disputed that, saying it, rather than
management, had decided to resume work and Freeport was refusing
to pay workers who were slow to return after the strike.
"We want to give the management a month starting Monday to
sort the wage problem with the workers. We will see on April 12
if this problem can be sorted out," union spokesman Virgo
Solossa told Reuters by telephone.