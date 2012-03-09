Indonesia to renegotiate all mine deals, include divestment

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
JAKARTA, March 9 Indonesia's new rule requiring foreign firms to divest majority ownership of mines applies to every miner and will form part of a planned renegotiation of all existing contracts, senior government officials said on Friday.
Firms with existing "Contract of Work" agreements signed before the new rule have mostly said the regulation did not apply to them and would only apply to firms holding newer "mining business licenses", but government officials deny this.
"There is a clause in the contract that if there is something that needs renegotiation, that can be done. So, why can't we do it?" deputy mining minister Widjajono Partowidagdo told Reuters, adding renegotiations will include divestments as well as royalties.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.