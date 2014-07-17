RPT-Indonesia says could offer Newmont mine to Antam if output does not resume

(Repeats to more subscribers)
JAKARTA, July 17 Indonesia's government may
offer Newmont Mining Corp's copper contract to
state-owned Aneka Tambang (Antam) if the U.S. company
does not quickly resume production, a government official said
on Thursday.
The government has threatened to terminate Newmont's mining
contract after the U.S. company halted production and filed
legal arbitration over the country's new export tax.
Indonesia plans to soon send a leter to Newmont saying that
the company has defaulted on its contract, said Sukhyar,
director general of coal and minerals at the mining ministry.
"The default is due to the stopping of production, so we can
say they are negligent," Sukhyar told reporters.
Newmont officials were not immediately available for
comment.
