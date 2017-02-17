UPDATE 1-Indonesia gives Freeport green light to resume copper exports

(Recasts, adds context)
By Wilda Asmarini
JAKARTA Feb 17 Indonesia's mining ministry
recommended on Friday that Freeport-McMoran Inc's
Indonesian unit be granted a permit to export 1.1 million tonnes
of copper concentrates until Feb. 16, 2018, the ministry said in
a statement.
The announcement comes after a more than month-long export
stoppage that brought production at Freeport's giant Grasberg
mine in Papua, Indonesia, to a standstill last week that helped
push copper prices to near 21-month highs.
The ministry also recommended that fellow copper miner Amman
Mineral Nusa Tenggara be permitted to export 675,000 tonnes of
copper concentrate, also up to Feb 16, 2018.
The recommendations were issued to the miners based on
commitments made by the pair to develop smelters in Indonesia,
the statement said, noting that progress on their smelter
projects would be evaluated independently at least every six
months.
"Where six-month development progress is not in accordance
with commitments, the export recommendation will be revoked."
A spokesman for Freeport Indonesia could not be reached for
comment on Friday.
Indonesia introduced rules on Jan. 12 requiring Freeport and
some other miners to shift from their current 'contracts of
work' to so-called 'special mining permits', before being
allowed to resume exports of semi-processed ores and
concentrates.
The new rules also mandate the development of smelting
facilities, as part of a broader push by Indonesia to boost
returns from its natural resources.
Phoenix, Arizona-based Freeport said earlier it would only
agree to a new mining permit with the same fiscal and legal
protection in its current contract.
Last month, Freeport, the world's biggest publicly-listed
copper miner, estimated that Grasberg would contribute around
one-third of its global sales of 4.1 billion tonnes copper in
2017, assuming operations were normal.
At least 1,000 of Freeport's approximately 33,000 workers
staged a demonstration on Friday morning in Timika, Papua, the
province where the mine is located, to demand that the
government make "a wise decision" regarding Freeport, a union
leader told Reuters.
Benchmark London Metal Exchange copper was down 0.7
percent at $5,955 a tonne on Friday. It touched a near-21-month
high of $6,204 on Monday.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen and
Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Jason Neely and Susan Thomas)