Indonesia confident of local interest in foreign mining divestment

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
JAKARTA, March 9 Indonesia is confident of local interest in stakes owned by foreign companies due to be divested under a new rule that limits foreign ownership to 49 percent, the director general of coal and minerals said on Friday.
"There are more than enough potential buyers for the stakes: the central government, regional government, state enterprises, regional enterprises and national private companies. We are confident that the stakes will be sold," said Thamrin Sihite.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.