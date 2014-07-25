Indonesia expects to sign Freeport pact on Friday

JAKARTA, July 25 Indonesia expects to sign a
memorandum of understanding with Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold
Inc on Friday that would allow it to ship 756,000 tonnes
of copper concentrate in the second half of the year, Coal and
Minerals Director-General Sukhyar said.
He said a dispute with mining companies triggered by the
imposition in January of a ban on mineral ore exports had cost
$1.3 billion in lost exports of copper concentrate.
"The value of exports we missed up to June was $1.3 billion,
from Freeport and Newmont, but we expect up to the end of the
year around $3.4 billion," he told Reuters in an interview,
referring to the firms' annual production plans.
Freeport and Newmont Mining Corp are Indonesia's
biggest copper exporters.
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Randy Fabi; Writing by Jonathan
Thatcher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)