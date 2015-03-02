REFILE-UPDATE 1-Indonesia sets Newmont deadline for Freeport smelter deal

(Fixes name in headline)
By Wilda Asmarini
JAKARTA, March 2 Newmont Mining Corp's
Indonesian copper export permit will not be renewed beyond March
19 unless it strikes a deal with Freeport-McMoRan Inc to
invest in the latter's planned smelter, a mines ministry
official said on Monday.
Southeast Asia's largest economy is in talks with miners
about their plans to develop domestic smelting and processing
facilities.
"For an export permit extension for Newmont, we are still
awaiting an agreement between Freeport and Newmont," Coal and
Minerals Director General Sukhyar told a news conference.
"It will depend how serious Newmont's commitment to
co-operate with Freeport is and how much they will share the
investment," Sukhyar said.
Early last year, Indonesia put in place export restrictions
aimed at forcing mining firms to develop smelting and processing
facilities so that Indonesia could refine all of its raw ores
and concentrates.
Although fellow U.S.-based miner Freeport is pushing ahead
with expansion plans at Indonesia's sole copper smelter at
Gresik, Newmont has said multiple studies show its Batu Hijau
mine cannot sustain a smelter on its own.
The Indonesian government has long urged the companies to
cooperate on a smelter.
After an increasingly fractious nine-month export tax
dispute, Newmont signed a deal with the Indonesian government
late last year that allowed for the resumption of copper
concentrate exports. This agreement is set to end unless it can
show it is serious about domestic processing.
"If they really commit, they will be given an export permit
extension," Sukhyar said. "The time limit for us to give an
export permit extension is March 19."
Newmont and Freeport, which account for 97 percent of
Indonesia's copper output, could not be reached for comment on
Monday. Freeport's local CEO told Reuters last year that a new
smelter would be designed only to take concentrate from its
assets.
Newmont is expected to produce 500,000 tonnes of copper and
gold concentrate in 2015 "at most", up from 400,000 tonnes in
2014, Sukhyar forecast last month.
(Additional reporting by Michael Taylor; writing by Michael
Taylor; editing by Louise Heavens and David Clarke)