UPDATE 2-Indonesia sets Newmont deadline for Freeport smelter deal

By Wilda Asmarini
JAKARTA, March 2 Newmont Mining Corp's
Indonesian copper export permit will not be renewed beyond March
19 unless it strikes a deal with Freeport-McMoRan Inc to
invest in the latter's planned smelter, a mines ministry
official said on Monday.
"For an export permit extension for Newmont, we are still
awaiting an agreement between Freeport and Newmont," Coal and
Minerals Director General Sukhyar told a news conference.
"It will depend how serious Newmont's commitment to
co-operate with Freeport is and how much they will share the
investment," Sukhyar said.
Indonesia has been in talks with miners about their plans to
develop domestic smelting and processing facilities.
Early last year, Jakarta put in place export restrictions
aimed at forcing mining firms to develop smelting and processing
facilities so that Indonesia could refine all of its raw ores
and concentrates.
"We share the government's stated goal of increasing
value-added mineral processing in Indonesia," said Newmont
spokesman Omar Jabara.
"As part of our MoU (memorandum of understanding) with
Freeport, we continue working with them in support of their
plans to develop a smelter. (Newmont) also has concentrate
supply agreements with two Indonesian companies planning to
build domestic smelters."
Although fellow U.S.-based miner Freeport is pushing ahead
with expansion plans at Indonesia's sole copper smelter at
Gresik, Newmont has said multiple studies show its Batu Hijau
mine cannot sustain a smelter on its own.
The Indonesian government has long urged the companies to
cooperate on a smelter.
After a fractious nine-month export tax dispute, Newmont
signed a deal with the government last year that allowed for the
resumption of copper concentrate exports. But this agreement is
set to end unless Newmont can show it is serious about domestic
processing.
"If they really commit, they will be given an export permit
extension," Sukhyar said. "The time limit for us to give an
export permit extension is March 19."
Newmont and Freeport account for 97 percent of Indonesia's
copper output.
"We continue to advance our discussions with the government
of Indonesia on an agreement for our long-term operating
rights," said Freeport spokesman Eric Kinneberg, adding the
talks include such issues as royalties and taxes, domestic
processing and refining, divestment, and local content.
"In parallel, we are advancing plans to construct new
smelter capacity in Indonesia. A site has been identified and we
are actively engaged in discussions on technical, commercial and
partnership arrangements."
