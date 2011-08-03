Newmont's Indonesia unit assesses protest impact

JAKARTA Aug 3 Newmont Nusa Tenggara (NNT), an
unit of U.S. miner Newmont Mining Corp , is assessing any
impact on production at its Indonesian copper and gold mine
after a demonstration entered into its second day, a spokesman
said on Wednesday.
Following an oversubscribed job application process, groups
of unsuccessful candidates blocked access points and disrupted
operations, the firm said in a statement.
"We still have stockpiles operating," Rubi Purnomo, a
spokesman for the miner told Reuters. "We are in the process of
assessing that (production)."
"We were recruiting some new employees," he added. "Out of
5,500 applicants, only 230 (were) accepted (after) the first,
written test, so the others were complaining and demonstrating."
The demonstration of about 200 people started on Tuesday and
continued into Wednesday, said Purnomo, who was unable to give
production numbers.
The Indonesia unit of the world's No.2 gold producer runs
the Batu Hijau copper and gold mine in West Nusa Tenggara
province. Batu Hijau, on eastern Sumbawa island, is the
nation's second biggest copper mine.
Newmont has now cancelled the current recruitment process
effective from Wednesday, the statement added.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
to a low of $9,573 a tonne, its lowest level since mid July, and
was at $9,580 by 1046 GMT, down 1.1 percent from a close of
$9,680 a tonne on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Michael Taylor; editing by Jason Neely)