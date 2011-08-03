Newmont's Indonesia unit assesses protest impact

JAKARTA Aug 3 Newmont Nusa Tenggara (NNT), an unit of U.S. miner Newmont Mining Corp , is assessing any impact on production at its Indonesian copper and gold mine after a demonstration entered into its second day, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Following an oversubscribed job application process, groups of unsuccessful candidates blocked access points and disrupted operations, the firm said in a statement.

"We still have stockpiles operating," Rubi Purnomo, a spokesman for the miner told Reuters. "We are in the process of assessing that (production)."

"We were recruiting some new employees," he added. "Out of 5,500 applicants, only 230 (were) accepted (after) the first, written test, so the others were complaining and demonstrating."

The demonstration of about 200 people started on Tuesday and continued into Wednesday, said Purnomo, who was unable to give production numbers.

The Indonesia unit of the world's No.2 gold producer runs the Batu Hijau copper and gold mine in West Nusa Tenggara province. Batu Hijau, on eastern Sumbawa island, is the nation's second biggest copper mine.

Newmont has now cancelled the current recruitment process effective from Wednesday, the statement added.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange fell to a low of $9,573 a tonne, its lowest level since mid July, and was at $9,580 by 1046 GMT, down 1.1 percent from a close of $9,680 a tonne on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Michael Taylor; editing by Jason Neely)