2011年 8月 11日

Indonesia's Newmont to start gold, copper exploration project

JAKARTA Aug 11 Indonesia's Newmont Nusa Tenggara, a unit of U.S. miner Newmont Mining Corp is to start exploration work on a new gold and copper block in Sumbawa, West Nusa Tenggara, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Drilling will start in September, Rubi Purnomo, Newmont Nusa Tenggara's head of communication told Reuters, but declined to say when production is expected to start.

The exploration area is within the 87,000 hectares of forest land granted to the company by the Indonesian government in 1986. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)

