Newmont Indonesia, union in talks over mine protest

JAKARTA, Sept 12 Newmont Mining Corp's
Indonesian unit said on Monday it is in talks with a worker
union and local government to solve a protest that blocked
access to its copper and gold mine last week.
Production at Newmont Nusa Tenggara's (NNT) Batu Hijau
copper and gold mine was unaffected after a demonstration by 40
people over job availability at its facilities on Sumbawa island
from Thursday last week , a spokesman said.
Newmont Nusa Tenggara said in August there were 5,500
applicants trying to work in the firm, but only 230 were
accepted, prompting it to cancel the process.
Muhammad Syahril, the head of a workers union, told Reuters
that up to a thousand people -- about a quarter of the total
workers at the mine -- had not been able to get into the open
pit mine site for three days since the blockade.
"The operation in the mine continues, but clearly there's a
disruption because there's not enough workers... Materials,
logistics were disrupted because of this," Syahril said.
Batu Hijau, the nation's second-biggest copper mine, aims to
produce around 275 million pounds of copper and 275,000 ounces
of gold in 2011.
Both Syahril and company spokesman Rubi Purnomo said that
the talks to resolve the problem were ongoing, but that an
agreement had yet to be reached.
The blockade could be imposed again if the talks failed to
come up with an agreement, Syahril said.
"About 213 people went on a demo since Thursday to Saturday
because they felt they were mine victims and they were not
looked after by the firm," Sirajuddin, the head of the local
Sekongkang district, told Reuters.
Recent industrial action by miners as well as supermarket
staff in Indonesia may signal that workers have started to push
for a greater share of profits, in a booming economy that has
drawn foreign investors partly for its low labour costs.
Workers at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold's
Indonesia mine, the world's third-biggest copper mine that also
has the biggest gold reserves, are set to strike from Thursday
unless the firm meets demands for a pay rise.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange traded
at $8,750 a tonne at 0340 GMT, versus $8,821 at Friday's close.
The red metal hit a record high above $10,000 a tonne in
February.
(Reporting by Michael Taylor and Olivia Rondonuwu; Editing by
Neil Chatterjee)