Workers at Newmont Indonesia end strike-official

JAKARTA Nov 18 Newmont Mining Corp's
Indonesian unit said 400 workers had ended a strike at
its Batu Hijau copper and gold mine on Friday after reaching an
agreement with unions on a dispute over shifts.
"The strike has stopped and all employees have gone back to
their shifts," Newmont Nusa Tenggara spokesman Rubi Purnomo said
in a statement. "Batu Hijau's operation is now back to normal."
Purnomo said on Wednesday that output had been unaffected by
the strike, which began on Tuesday.
Batu Hijau, Indonesia's second-biggest copper mine, aims to
produce around 275 million pounds of copper and 275,000 ounces
of gold in 2011.
The strike had increased tensions in the Indonesian mining
industry, as workers push for a greater share of profits.
Striking workers at Freeport Indonesia's giant Grasberg
copper and gold mine are involved in the country's
longest-running mining dispute.
Miners at Grasberg, the world's second-biggest copper mine,
have been on strike since mid-September, leading Freeport
McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc to declare a force majeure on
concentrate shipments last month.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was
$7,510 a tonne at 1503 GMT, versus $7,545 at Tuesday's close.
The metal hit a record high above $10,000 a tonne in February.
(Reporting by Michael Taylor and; Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by
Susan Thomas; Editing by Alison Birrane)