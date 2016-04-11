Indonesia govt has to approve Newmont Indonesia's stake sale -official

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
JAKARTA, April 11 Indonesia's government has to approve a local group's plan to buy a controlling stake in Newmont Mining Corp's Indonesian unit, Bambang Gatot, director general of coal and minerals at the energy ministry said on Monday.
Gatot said until Monday the government has not received a formal report about the plan.
Arifin Panigoro, one of investors in the group and founder of oil and gas firm PT Medco Energi Internasional, has said he expected the deal to be announced last week, but that did not happen.
Industry insiders say the value of the deal could reach $2 billion. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Tom Hogue)
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 German media group Bertelsmann may raise its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House, its joint venture with Britain's Pearson, it said on Wednesday after Pearson said it intended to issue an exit note.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard's proposals might be acceptable in addressing its concerns over the acquisition of payments processing company Vocalink.