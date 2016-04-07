UPDATE 1-Indonesian group gets loan for Newmont buy -Basis Point

(Adds BNI comment)

JAKARTA, April 7 An Indonesian group has obtained a $750 million loan from two state-owned banks to help finance its purchase of a controlling stake in Newmont Mining Corp's Indonesian operations, Basis Point reported on Thursday.

Prominent Indonesian businessman Arifin Panigoro, a key member of the investor group and a founder of Jakarta-listed oil and gas firm PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk, told reporters on Tuesday that the purchase of the stake in Newmont Nusa Tenggara was due to be announced this week.

The two-year loan, which is split between PT Bank Mandiri Tbk and PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk (BNI), was signed last week, reported Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication, citing people familiar with the matter.

The loan was priced at more than 500 basis points above the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor), said one source, who declined to be identified as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

BNI Corporate Secretary Suhardi Petrus said the bank was still in the process of evaluating the consortium's loan request and he declined to disclose the size.

Panigoro also declined to disclose the value of the deal on Tuesday, though people familiar with the matter said it could be worth about $2 billion and will involve debt and equity.

A spokesman for Bank Mandiri declined to comment on the loan, while Medco Energi did not provide immediate comment.

Owners of Newmont Nusa Tenggara, which operates Indonesia's second-biggest copper and gold mine, include New York-listed Newmont, Japan's Sumitomo Corp and Jakarta-listed Bumi Resources Minerals, which is part of the Bakrie Group.

