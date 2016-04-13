UPDATE 3-Indonesia businessman asks court to block sale of company's Newmont stake

* Businessman asks court to freeze Pukuafu's 17.8 pct stake
* Suit could hold up Panigoro group's bid to control Newmont
unit
(Adds details from Newmont's financial statement)
By Eveline Danubrata and Yuddy Cahya
JAKARTA, April 12 An Indonesian businessman has
filed a request to a Jakarta court to put a hold on any deal
that would involve a nearly 18 percent stake held by a local
company in Newmont Mining Corp's Indonesian operations.
Gustaaf Merukh owns a stake in local company PT Pukuafu
Indah and is suing other Pukuafu shareholders, including his own
relatives, according to court documents dated Feb. 5 seen by
Reuters and an interview with his spokesman.
Merukh says these shareholders faked his consent to use
Pukuafu's 17.8 percent stake in Newmont's local unit, PT Newmont
Nusa Tenggara (NNT), as collateral to get a $600 million loan in
2012 from the U.S. parent, Choky Simanjuntak, head of Merukh's
legal and public relations team, told Reuters by phone.
Newmont spokesman Omar Jabara said in an email that "it
appears the suit is about the fact the PTNNT (Newmont Nusa
Tenggara) took out a $600 million revolver loan with a
consortium of banks and not about a loan to PTPI (Pukuafu)".
In its 2012 annual report, Newmont said Newmont Nusa
Tenggara entered into a revolving credit facility with a
syndicate of banks, effective from May 2011. Certain assets of
Newmont Nusa Tenggara were pledged as collateral, it said.
Independent lawyers say Merukh's request could hamper the
effort of another Indonesian group - which includes prominent
businessman Arifin Panigoro - to buy a controlling stake in NNT,
operator of Indonesia's second-biggest copper and gold mine.
Merukh has asked the Jakarta court to prevent any deal
involving Pukuafu's stake before he receives compensation for
having his rights "eliminated", among other claims, according to
the court documents.
"We would like to advise investors who are interested in NNT
shares to hold themselves back until this court process is
resolved," Simanjuntak said.
The court has not made a decision yet, Simanjuntak said.
Panigoro, a founder of Jakarta-listed oil and gas firm PT
Medco Energi Tbk, said his group's deal - possibly
worth $2 billion according to industry insiders - to get control
of Newmont's local unit was expected to be announced last week,
but it did not materialize.
Calls to Pukuafu's office were answered by operators who
said the company's executives were not available. Panigoro also
was not immediately available.
If any potential buyers want a controlling stake in NNT, an
issuance of an "attachment order" that freezes Pukuafu's 17.8
percent interest would not necessarily prevent them from
achieving their objective if other shareholders were willing to
sell, Bill Sullivan, licensed foreign advocate with Christian
Teo & Partners, said in an email.
However, potential buyers "may still be cautious about
closing the deal to buy a controlling stake in NNT as long as
there is an unresolved legal dispute involving a significant
block of NNT shares," Sullivan added.
"The attachment order should not be granted until after the
first hearing of Merukh's claim and following the respondents
being given the opportunity to present their arguments against
an attachment order being made, a process that could take
several weeks at least," he said.
NNT's stakeholders include Japan's Sumitomo Corp
and Jakarta-listed Bumi Resources Minerals, controlled
by the family-owned conglomerate Bakrie Group.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata, Yuddy Cahya and Wilda Asmarini
in JAKARTA; additional reporting by Nicole Mordant in VANCOUVER;
editing by Tom Hogue, G Crosse)