Newmont gets 6-mth quota to export 430,000 T of copper concentrate from Indonesia

JAKARTA Nov 20 Indonesia's mining ministry has
issued a six-month quota to U.S. copper and gold miner Newmont
Mining Corp to export 430,000 tonnes of copper
concentrate from its mine in eastern Indonesia, a ministry
official said on Friday.
Newmont, Indonesia's No.2 copper miner, will transfer $3
million to Freeport McMoRan Inc, the country's biggest
producer of the metal, to demonstrate its commitment to develop
domestic smelting facilities together with Freeport, Bambang
Gatot, the coal and minerals director general, told reporters.
