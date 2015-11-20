Newmont gets 6-mth quota to export 430,000 T of copper concentrate from Indonesia

JAKARTA Nov 20 Indonesia's mining ministry has issued a six-month quota to U.S. copper and gold miner Newmont Mining Corp to export 430,000 tonnes of copper concentrate from its mine in eastern Indonesia, a ministry official said on Friday.

Newmont, Indonesia's No.2 copper miner, will transfer $3 million to Freeport McMoRan Inc, the country's biggest producer of the metal, to demonstrate its commitment to develop domestic smelting facilities together with Freeport, Bambang Gatot, the coal and minerals director general, told reporters. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue)