Newmont to get Indonesian export permit extension - govt official

JAKARTA, March 18 Newmont Mining Corp's
Indonesian copper export permit will be extended for six months
on Wednesday, a mines ministry official said, after the company
gave assurances over its commitment to build a smelter with
Freeport-McMoRan Inc.
Earlier this month, the Indonesian government indicated that
Newmont's copper export permit would not be renewed beyond March
19 unless it struck a deal with Freeport to invest in the
latter's planned smelter.
"We will give an extension of export permit to Newmont,"
Coal and Minerals Director General Sukhyar told reporters on
Wednesday. "I will sign it today. Newmont gave us (a) proposal
of their commitment to build a joint smelter with Freeport."
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Michael Taylor;
Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)