UPDATE 1-Indonesia renews Newmont Mining's copper export licence for six months

(Adds detail on export quota, 2016 production target)
JAKARTA May 24 Indonesia's mining ministry
recommended renewing the export licence for the local unit of
U.S. copper and gold miner Newmont Mining Corp to export
copper concentrate for the next six months, a ministry official
said on Tuesday.
Newmont, Indonesia's second-biggest copper miner, will be
allowed to export up to 419,757 tonnes of copper concentrate
from its Batu Hijau mine in eastern Indonesia, Coal and Minerals
Director General Bambang Gatot told reporters.
The allocated export quota was "in accordance with original
plans," said Rachmat Makkasau, president-director of Newmont's
Indonesian unit, PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara (NNT).
NNT is targeting production of approximately 700,000 tonnes
of copper concentrate this year, Makkasau said.
No decision had been made on the sale of Newmont Nusa
Tenggara, he added.
Indonesian state miners and prominent Indonesian businessman
Arifin Panigoro have expressed an interest in buying control of
Newmont Nusa Tenggara, in a deal that could reach $2 billion.
"The shareholders are in continuing communication with
interested parties and until now there has been no final
decision," he said.
NNT's shareholders include Japan's Sumitomo Corp
and Indonesia's PT Bumi Resources Minerals Tbk.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing
by Christian Schmollinger)