Newmont halts copper output from Indonesian mine - union

JAKARTA, June 3 Newmont Mining Corp has
halted production of copper concentrate at its Batu Hijau mine
in Indonesia, a union official told Reuters on Tuesday, as a
deadlock continues over a mineral export ban in Southeast Asia's
largest economy.
"Production activities have been stopped since two days ago
because our concentrate stockpiling facility is full," Yoesrawan
Galang, chairman of the Newmont Nusa Tenggara unit of an
Indonesian mine workers' union, told Reuters.
"As of now there (has been no) layoffs," Galang said, adding
that the firm had not declared force majeure yet.
Newmont's Indonesian office could not be reached immediately
for comment.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini, Michael Taylor and Yayat
Supriatna; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)