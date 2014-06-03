CORRECTED-Newmont says halts copper output at Indonesia mine

(Corrects fourth paragraph to make clear force majeure not
declared)
JAKARTA, June 3 Newmont Mining Corp has
stopped copper output at its Batu Hijau mine in Indonesia, a
company statement said on Tuesday, adding that the results of
government talks this week would dictate the status of
employees.
"Newmont Nusa Tenggara (PTNNT) today said that its
concentrate storage facilities at Batu Hijau are now full,
forcing the operation to halt processing activities and cease
production of copper concentrate," the statement said.
"The company has delayed to put employees on stand-by status
at home on paid leave at reduced compensation in anticipation of
a ministerial meeting this week that is intended to clarify the
conditions under which copper concentrate exports will be
permitted."
Earlier on Tuesday, a union official told Reuters that
copper concentrate production was halted two days ago, but that
the company had not declared force majeure.
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Michael Taylor; Editing by
Richard Pullin)