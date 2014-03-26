Newmont says no production cuts at its Indonesian copper mine

JAKARTA, March 26 Newmont Mining Corp
denied on Wednesday that it had cut production at its Indonesian
copper and gold mine, adding that talks with the government
would continue to try and resolve a two-month-old dispute over
export taxes.
Earlier, the government's mineral enterprise director Dede
Suhendra told reporters production had been cut by 70 percent at
Newmont's Batu Hijau mine as the dispute dragged out.
"The information is incorrect," Rubi Purnomo, head of
corporate communications for Newmont in Indonesia said in an
emailed response to Reuters.
"PTNNT (PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara) is producing normally at
the moment but is able to supply to PT Smelting in Gresik only."
Indonesia implemented a ban on mineral ore exports and
introduced an escalating export tax for concentrates on Jan. 12
to encourage mineral processing domestically in order to
increase the value of exports.
(Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Tom Hogue)