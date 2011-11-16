Some 400 workers at miner Newmont Indonesia go on strike -official

JAKARTA Nov 16 Newmont Mining Corp's Indonesian unit said on Wednesday that 400 workers were on strike due to disagreements over working shifts, but output was unaffected.

"It's true that around 400 workers are on strike due to working shifts," Rubi Purnomo, spokesman of Newmont Nusa Tenggara (NNT) told Reuters by text message, adding that the strike began late on Tuesday.

He did not give details on the total workforce.

"Operation at Batu Hijau is still running as usual and up until today no impact on production," he added. "The management and union along with government representative are having a dialogue to settle immediately."

Output at NNT's Batu Hijau mine, which produces copper and gold, was unaffected in September after a demonstration by 40 people over job availability at its facilities on Sumbawa island.

Batu Hijau, the nation's second-biggest copper mine, aims to produce around 275 million pounds of copper and 275,000 ounces of gold in 2011. (Reporting by Michael Taylor and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Miral Fahmy)