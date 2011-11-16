UPDATE 1-Workers at Newmont Indonesia on strike - official

(Recasts, adds detail)
JAKARTA Nov 16 Newmont Mining Corp's
Indonesian unit said output was unaffected at its copper
and gold mine even though 400 workers had gone on strike in a
dispute over working shifts.
"It is true that around 400 workers are on strike due to
working shifts," Newmont Nusa Tenggara spokesman Rubi Purnomo
told Reuters on Wednesday, adding the strike began on Tuesday.
He did not give detail on the total workforce.
"Operation at Batu Hijau is still running as usual and up
until today no impact on production," he said. "The management
and union along with a government representative are having a
dialogue."
Batu Hijau, the nation's second-biggest copper mine, aims to
produce around 275 million pounds of copper and 275,000 ounces
of gold in 2011.
Output at NNT's Batu Hijau mine was unaffected in September
after a demonstration by 40 people over job availability at its
facilities on Sumbawa island.
Earlier this year, under a contract agreed with the
government, foreign shareholders in NNT completed the sale of a
7 percent stake to the government.
The Newmont strike comes at a time of heightened tensions
within the Indonesian mining industry, as workers push for a
greater share of profits.
Striking workers at Freeport Indonesia's giant Grasberg
copper and gold mine, are currently involved in the country's
longest-running mining dispute.
Miners at Grasberg, the world's second biggest copper mine,
have been on strike since mid-September, leading Freeport
McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc to declare a force majeure on
concentrate shipments last month.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange traded
at $7,627.75 a tonne at 1118 GMT, versus $7,680 at Tuesday's
close. The red metal hit a record high above $10,000 a tonne in
February.
(Reporting by Michael Taylor and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by
