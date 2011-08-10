版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 10日 星期三 13:42 BJT

Indonesia sees 10 new oil, gas fields onstream in 4 years

 JAKARTA, Aug 10 Indonesia has 10 oil and gas
projects with total investment of $4.725 billion in the pipeline
and are expected to come onstream between 2011 and 2014, with
most of the new production skewed towards gas, said oil and gas
watchdog BPMigas.	
 "This reflects that the future of Indonesia's oil and gas
industry will be dominated by gas," Gde Pradnyana, spokesman for
 BPMigas, said in statement.	
 These projects are expected to produce 1,750 million
standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMSCFD); 20,000 barrels oil
per day (bpd); and 26,000 BPD of oil condensate, BPMigas's
spokesman Gde Pradnyana said in a statement.	
 Pradnyana said gas output from the project would be
prioritised for the domestic market, but export will remain an
option.	
 The list does not include ExxonMobil's Cepu block,
Indonesia's biggest oil project in the pipeline, which is
entering its full development phase towards the targeted peak
production of 165,000 bpd from around 20,000 bpd now.	
 Indonesia, a former OPEC member, has been struggling with
declining oil output from ageing fields and rising demand for
gas, which is limiting its gas export potential. 	
 	

 The 10 projects are:	
	
 No.  Projects      Contractors  Capacity          Early 
                                                Production
 1    Madura BD     Husky Oil    Gas Production :  Q4 2014
   Development   Madura       100 MMSCFD?       
                              Condensate :      
                              6600 BPD          
 2    Terang        Kangean      Gas: 300 MMSCFD   Q2 2012
   Sirasun       Energy                         
   Batur         Indonesia                      
 3    Gajah Baru    Premier Oil  Gas 210 MMSCFD    Q4 2011
                 Natuna                         
 4    Ruby Gas      Pearl Oil    Gas 100 MMSCFD    Q3 2013
   Field         Sebuku                         
   Development                                  
 5    South         Total E&P    Gas Production:   Q3 2012
   Mahakam       Indonesia    128 MMSCFD        
   Field                      ?Condensate:      
   Development                5900 BPD          
   Phase 1 & 2                                  
 6    South Belut   ConocoPhill  Gas 120 MMSCFD    Q4 2013
                 ips          1000 BPD          
                 Indonesia    condensate        
 7    Pengembangan  JOB          Gas: 155 MMSCFD?  Q2 2011
   Lapangan      Pertamina-T  Condensate:       
   Jambi Merang  alisman      12.500 BPD        
                 Jambi                          
                 Merang                         
 8    Ujung         Hess         Oil: 20000 bopd?  Q3 2011
   Pangkah       Indonesia    Gas: 150 MMSCFD   
   Development   Pangkah                        
   Project                                      
 9    Naga-         Premier Oil  Gas 130 MMSCFD    Q4 2013
   Pelikan       Natuna                         
 10   Sisi Nubi 2B  Total E&P    Gas 350 MMSCFD    Q2 2013
   - New         Indonesia                      
   Platform                                     
	
 (Reporting by Alfian and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by
Rebekah Kebede and Ramthan Hussain)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐