Indonesian govt approved $1.5 bln of oil and gas projects from Jan-Apr

JAKARTA May 8 Indonesia's upstream oil and gas
regulator, SKK Migas, approved development plans for 18 oil and
gas projects from January to April, with a total investment of
$1.496 billion, it said in a statement on Sunday.
SKK Migas estimated the cumulative oil and condensate
production from the 18 projects to be 45 million barrels, while
the natural gas production is estimated at 271 billion cubic
feet.
The projects are projected to start between 2016 to 2020,
the statement said.
Most of the projects approved are operated by Chevron
Pacific Indonesia, the local unit of U.S. oil and gas firm
Chevron Corp.
