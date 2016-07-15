Glencore dominates crude sales to Indonesia in Sept - sources

SINGAPORE, July 15 Global commodities trader Glencore will supply 3.35 million barrels of low sulphur crude to Indonesia's Pertamina in September after winning all the state-owned company's spot supply tenders, two trade sources said on Friday.

Glencore dominated crude sales to Indonesia in September, beating out other sellers such as Royal Dutch Shell and Vitol.

Glencore sold four 600,000-barrel cargoes of Aseng from Equatorial Guinea, Sudanese Nile Blend, Sarir and Mesla from Libya, for September delivery, one source said. It will also deliver a 950,000-barrel cargo of Nigerian Bonny Light, he said.

Glencore was previously awarded a tender to supply Nigerian Qua Iboe and Escravos crude to Pertamina between September and December.

Indonesia is the largest sweet crude buyer in southeast Asia, making spot purchases of more than 3 million barrels every month.

(Reporting by Florence Tan)