Indonesia BPMigas names contractor for Exxon's Cepu block

JAKARTA, Sept 21 Indonesia's BPMigas has appointed Jakarta-based Scorpa Pranedya as one of the contractors to build five facilities at the giant Cepu oil and gas block, chairman of the energy regulator said on Wednesday, as the project enters full development phase.

R Priyono said the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract awarded to Scorpa is estimated to be worth between $255 million and $300 million and is one of five construction facilities needed to take the block to full production capacity.

Field operator Exxon Mobil Corp is selecting contractors to build facilities that will enable Cepu to produce 165,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, up from around 20,000 bpd currently.

Mobil Cepu Ltd, a unit of U.S. major ExxonMobil operating the block, has previously signed a $746.3 million EPC contract with a consortium of Samsung Engineering and Tripatra Engineers and Construction.

BPMigas had said that ExxonMobil and its partners must invest $1.3 billion at the Cepu block if it aims to achieve full output capacity. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)