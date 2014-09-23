UPDATE 2-Indonesia's Widodo unveils energy action plan, to halt Petral oil trading

* Widodo to also impose major changes at state-owned
By Wilda Asmarini
JAKARTA, Sept 23 Indonesian president-elect Joko
Widodo plans to halt operations at Pertamina's energy
trading unit Petral to allow for an audit of its operations as
part of efforts to fight alleged fuel smuggling and corruption,
a senior adviser to Widodo said.
In his first energy action plan since being confirmed as
president-elect by the Constitutional Court last month, Widodo
will also impose major changes at state-owned Pertamina and cut
coal exports to ensure ample domestic supplies for power plants.
The former OPEC member has been hit hard by falling oil
production, insufficient gas infrastructure and a series of
corruption scandals that have led to the downfall of top energy
officials. The situation has scared off foreign investors and
forced Indonesia to become a major fuel importer, the main
driver behind the country's fiscal and current account deficits.
"The (new) government's action plans include ensuring the
presence of the state to become a commander in making the right
decisions, quickly and decisively to reform energy sector
governance," said Hasto Kristiyanto, a senior figure in Widodo's
transition team, in a statement released late Monday.
The new administration plans to suspend the activities of
oil traders at Petral and give responsibility for purchasing
fuel and crude oil to its state-owned parent company during the
investigation. It did not say when it would take such action.
"Petral will be frozen and an investigative audit will be
conducted," Kristiyanto said. "Purchases of crude and fuel will
be conducted by Pertamina and executed in Indonesia."
Pertamina and Petral officials were not immediately
available for comment.
Petral, which started trading for Pertamina in 2009, trades
Indonesian as well as foreign crude oil and oil products. Its
markets are mostly in the Asia Pacific region as well as the
United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Government officials estimate that as much as 5 percent of
Indonesia's fuel is smuggled and sold to neighbouring countries
such as Singapore and Malaysia.
Indonesian police this month said that four people,
including two navy contractors and an official from Pertamina,
were arrested for their involvement in a five-year-long fuel
smuggling operation worth millions of dollars.
Widodo plans to also impose major changes at Pertamina.
"Pertamina will be transformed into a non-listed public
company to improve managerial capability ... and national human
resources," Kristiyanto said.
"Pertamina must be free from political interference."
Pertamina will also be asked to take responsibility for the
appointment of oil and gas work areas, contract extensions,
logistics and production controls, and the management of
expiring energy contracts. Kristiyanto did not specify which
contracts would be affected.
Oil and gas contracts held by Exxon Mobil Corp,
Total SA, Chevron Corp and PetroChina Co Ltd
are due to expire during Widodo's five-year term.
Widodo also wants to reduce coal exports to provide more
supplies to power plants, but Kristiyanto did not say by how
much shipments would be reduced.
Indonesia is the world's top exporter of thermal coal, but
the outgoing government has imposed a series of regulations that
are expected to hurt shipments starting next
month.
