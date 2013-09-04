版本:
TABLE-Indonesia expects 5 pct rise in oil output in 2014

Sept 4 Indonesia is expected to produce 870,000
barrels of oil per day next year, up 5 percent from current
output, driven by increases from Exxon Mobil, state oil firm
Pertamina and China's CNOOC.
    The following is the expected oil outputs by companies for
2014 compared with this year, in barrels per day, according to
the energy ministry.
    
Company              2014 budget    2013 actual*     2013 budget
                       estimate                        estimate
    
Chevron Pacific 310,500         321,470         319,430
Pertamina EP 128,890         118,530         123,330
Total          67,000          72,340          74,320
Pertamina Hulu Energy**  61,430          52,040          54,010
CNOOC          38,130          34,500          37,030
ConocoPhillips   28,780          34,670          32,890
Mobil Cepu       58,960          25,070          25,140
Chevron Indonesia        27,640          22,620          23,330
Petrochina   16,730          16,000          15,990
BOB - BSP Pertamina Hulu 14,000          12,730          15,040
Medco E&P      13,400          14,730          14,060
Vico Indonesia           13,860          12,860          13,010
Others                   90,680          88,220          92,400
  Total                 870,000         826,000         840,000
       
* As of July 2013
** Consists of Pertamina Hulu Energy's stakes in N.W. Java Sea
and West Madura
