REFILE-UPDATE 1-Indonesia Q1 crude output climbs on Exxon's Cepu field boost

By Bernadette Christina Munthe
JAKARTA, April 8 Indonesia's average daily crude
output climbed in the first quarter to about 835,000 barrels per
day (bpd), an energy ministry official said on Friday, as a
result of a long-awaited production increase at Exxon Mobil
Corp's Cepu block.
Throughout 2015, Indonesia's average daily output was
786,000 bpd, government data presented on Friday showed.
Natural gas output in the first quarter was at 8,219 million
standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd), compared with an average
daily output of 8,078 mmscfd in 2015.
"The Cepu production facility is already full, and the
production-sharing contract holders are maintaining output
levels," Oil and Gas Director General Wiratmadja Puja told
Reuters by text, when asked about the increase in daily crude
output levels.
The Banyu Urip project in the Cepu block in East Java
province is operated in partnership with state energy company
Pertamina and was expected to reach peak output of
165,000 bpd in January.
Output from Banyu Urip is crucial to Indonesia's long-term
efforts to meet rising domestic oil demand as production
declines at its ageing fields.
Yet, Exxon has faced a host of problems and setbacks
developing Cepu, Indonesia's biggest oil and gas find in the
last decade, including a worker dispute that slashed output in
August.
Crude output from Cepu more than tripled throughout 2015
from around 40,000 bpd in 2014, hitting around 130,000 bpd in
December when Exxon commenced operation of the project's central
processing facility.
"Once full field production levels are safely reached, the
project will represent approximately 20 percent of Indonesia's
2016 annual oil production target," Exxon said in a statement.
