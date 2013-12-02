Pertamina, PTTEP buys Hess' stake in Indonesia oilfields

JAKARTA Dec 2 Indonesia's Pertamina said on
Monday it joined with Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production
(PTTEP) to purchase Hess Corp's stake in two
Indonesian offshore oilfields for $1.3 billion.
The two Asian companies take over Hess' 75 percent stake in
Pangkah block in Indonesia's East Java Sea and a 23 percent
share in the Natuna Sea A Block, near the border between
Malaysia and Indonesia. The partnership is a 50-50 split between
Pertamina and PTTEP.
"The acquisitions of Pangkah and Natuna Sea A is in line
with Pertamina's growth strategy to acquire more producing
assets that provide an immediate addition to production and
reserves," Pertamina said in a statement.
Pangkah pumps around 7,000 barrels of oil and 33 million
cubic feet of gas a day, with total proven and probable reserves
of 110 million barrels of oil equivalent.
The Natuna Sea A Block currently produces around 145 million
cubic feet per day of gas, with proven and probable reserves of
209 million barrels of oil equivalent.