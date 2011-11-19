Indonesian president defends military in Papua

JAKARTA Nov 19 Indonesian President
Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono defended on Saturday the actions of its
military in remote Papua province following accusations of human
rights abuses and the recent killing of three people.
Three people were killed on Oct. 19 as police and military
tried to disperse a political meeting in Abepura, a sub-district
of Papua, a resource-rich yet underdeveloped province with a
simmering separatist insurgency and heavy military presence.
The government's national human rights commission found
strong evidence of excessive acts that led to rights violations.
Human Rights Watch and other rights groups have called on
U.S. President Barack Obama to address the issue when he met
Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in Bali during an
East Asia Summit.
But Yudhoyono said on Saturday there was accountability and
military personnel who committed crimes would be investigated.
"The world must know that in Papua there are armed cells who
are launching attacks at us, including at an area of a firm
there," he said, referring to a mine run by Freeport McMoRan
Copper & Gold Inc where a worker was killed by gunmen on
Thursday.
"When our soldiers are doing self-defense then it can't be
categorised as violating human rights."
Yudhoyono said Papua was not specifically discussed during
his meeting with Obama in Bali.
(Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu. Editing by Jason Szep)