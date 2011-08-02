Papuans rally for independence from Indonesia

JAKARTA Aug 2 Thousands of indigenous Papuans marched on the local parliament in the capital of Indonesia's Papua on Tuesday, demanding a referendum for independence from the archipelago, local police and an activist group said.

The Indonesian military has kept a tight rein on Papua, home to a mine with the world's largest gold reserves and largest recoverable copper reserves run by Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold's .

There were several other smaller rallies in cities in the country's easternmost and resource-rich province, as well as in Jakarta, including men dancing wearing traditional penis gourds.

"Many Papuans showed up on the street for this rally. This just goes to show how much we wanted a referendum to decide our own destiny," said Oktovianus Pogau, the secretary general of the West Papua National Committee in Jakarta.

Indonesia's government and military have been criticised in the past for human rights abuses in the province, after Indonesia took over Papua in 1969 from Dutch colonial rule in a vote by community leaders that was widely criticised as flawed.

A low-level separatist insurgency has simmered in the province for decades, but it has attracted recent investment interest from firms such as Singapore's Wilmar and China's Anhui Conch Cement Co to tap its land and lack of infrastructure. (Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Editing by Neil Chatterjee and Yoko Nishikawa)