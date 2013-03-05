REFILE-Indonesia reappoints head of state oil firm Pertamina -media

JAKARTA, March 5 Indonesia has reappointed Karen
Agustiawan as chief executive of Pertamina after she
helped boost profits at the state-owned oil and gas company
through several acquisitions, domestic media said on Tuesday.
During her first four-year term, which expired on Tuesday,
Agustiawan aggressively acquired oil assets both at home and
abroad to offset the company's declining output.
Indonesia's second biggest oil producer after Chevron
reported profits of more than 25.89 trillion rupiah
($2.67 billion) in 2012 and was expected to boost oil output by
5 percent to 244,000 barrels of oil per day this year.
A letter extending Agustiawan's tenure had already been
finalised, state owned enterprise minister Dahlan Iskan told
domestic media. The reappointment did not mean Agustiawan would
get another four-year term and may only be temporary until a
suitable replacement can be found, Iskan added.
A Pertamina spokesman could not confirm the reappointment.
"We continue our steps in the transformation of Pertamina to
become an Asian energy champion by 2025. That is our vision,"
spokesman Agus Amperianto said.
"Whoever leads the company, we must aim toward that goal."
The company plans to spend up to $6.7 billion to boost
production and expand infrastructure in 2013.
Pertamina bought three Indonesian units of U.S. oil company
Anadarko Petroleum Corp for an undisclosed price in
December, followed by the acquisition of the Algerian unit of
ConocoPhillips for $1.75 billion.
Last month, Pertamina scrapped its plan to buy the
Venezuelan assets of Harvest Natural Resources Inc for
$725 million.
Pertamina, which accounted for 17 percent of Indonesia's oil
and gas output in 2012, is under pressure to improve oil
infrastructure to prevent subsidized fuels from being sold
illegally. Fuel subsidies gobble up around 15 percent of
government spending, totalling 306.5 trillion rupiah last year.