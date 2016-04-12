版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二 10:31 BJT

Pertamina eyes global energy M&A, has $2 bln to spend in 2016

JAKARTA, April 12 Indonesia's state-owned energy company Pertamina has a budget of up to $2 billion for mergers and acquisitions in oil and gas assets this year, a company director said, amid efforts to supply Indonesia's growing domestic energy demand.

Pertamina is looking to buy into projects in countries including Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Russia and will also target expansion in border areas to strengthen Indonesia's sovereign claims, including in the South China Sea, its Upstream Director, Syamsu Alam, told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

Pertamina plans to increase output through mergers and acquisitions by 14,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) this year, and by 117,000 boepd in 2017, Alam said. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Richard Pullin)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐