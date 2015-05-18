Pertamina bids for majority stake in Southeast Asian refinery

| JAKARTA
JAKARTA May 18 Pertamina is bidding for a
majority stake in a refinery in Southeast Asia, the firm's
refineries director said on Monday, as the state energy company
moves to increase domestic fuel supply and reduce costs.
The refinery has a processing capacity of 220,000 barrels of
crude per day and can process a mix of sweet and sour crude,
Pertamina Refineries Director Rachmad Hardadi told reporters,
adding that the firm hopes to acquire a 51 percent stake.
"Pertamina would manage it but they would operate it. (The
winner) will be announced in two days time," Hardadi said,
noting that Pertamina would have the right to 51 percent of the
refinery's output, all of which would be exported to Indonesia.
Under the proposal, Pertamina would begin receiving fuel
from the refinery in early 2016.
Crude feedstock would be sourced via Pertamina International
Exploration Production (PIEP), he said. "A certain portion of
the oil could be from the Middle East."
No further information was immediately available on the
country or site of the proposed refinery investment, but
Pertamina said on Sunday it planned to open a new office for
Pertamina International Exploration-Production in Kuala Lumpur.
Pertamina acquired six Murphy Oil oil and gas blocks
in Malaysia in November 2013.
The firm is also looking at the option of acquiring a
refinery in Australia.
"We are calculating whether they will operate it but
Pertamina manages it, or if we acquire it (and) send Pertamina
people there to operate it."
Over the longer term Pertamina remains focused on developing
domestic refinery capacity both through new refinery
developments and upgrading existing facilities, Hardadi said.
The firm targets to build three new refineries and upgrade
four existing facilities domestically, increasing domestic
capacity to 2.3 million barrels of crude per day from 1 million
barrels at present. By 2024 Pertamina hopes to increase gasoline
and diesel production to 1.795 million barrels per day from
537,000 barrels per day at present.
(Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)