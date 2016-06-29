版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日 星期三 19:32 BJT

Indonesia's Pertamina to appoint Shell to process Iraq crude -official

JAKARTA, June 29 Indonesia's Pertamina has selected Shell to process one million barrels per month of crude from Iraq at a Singapore refinery, a senior official at the state owned company said on Wednesday.

"We've selected Shell because they are the most competitive," said Daniel Purba, the senior vice president of Pertamina's Integrated Supply Chain unit. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Louise Heavens)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐