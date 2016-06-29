Indonesia's Pertamina to appoint Shell to process Iraq crude -official

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
JAKARTA, June 29 Indonesia's Pertamina has selected Shell to process one million barrels per month of crude from Iraq at a Singapore refinery, a senior official at the state owned company said on Wednesday.
"We've selected Shell because they are the most competitive," said Daniel Purba, the senior vice president of Pertamina's Integrated Supply Chain unit. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Louise Heavens)
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.