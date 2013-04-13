版本:
All passengers safe as Lion Air plane overshoots runway in Bali

JAKARTA, April 13 A Lion Air passenger jet overshot the runway on landing on the Indonesian island of Bali on Saturday and landed in water and all passengers survived, media and the company said.

Local TV showed a picture of a Boeing passenger jet intact with a slightly ruptured fuselage and passengers in the water. Media reports said the plane was sitting in shallow waters 200-300 metres off the end of the runway.

The government had said earlier 172 passengers were safe.

