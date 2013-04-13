All passengers safe as Lion Air plane overshoots runway in Bali

BRIEF-China Pharma Holdings reports full year 2016 financial results
* China Pharma Holdings Inc reports full year 2016 financial results
JAKARTA, April 13 A Lion Air passenger jet overshot the runway on landing on the Indonesian island of Bali on Saturday and landed in water and all passengers survived, media and the company said.
Local TV showed a picture of a Boeing passenger jet intact with a slightly ruptured fuselage and passengers in the water. Media reports said the plane was sitting in shallow waters 200-300 metres off the end of the runway.
The government had said earlier 172 passengers were safe.
* China Pharma Holdings Inc reports full year 2016 financial results
* U.S. Energy - expects to report revenues for year ended Dec.31, 2016 of about $5.7 million versus $10.2 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2015
* Energy Fuels Inc - effective July 1, 2017, Mark S. Chalmers will become president, as well as chief operating officer, of Energy Fuels